North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenoir County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cary Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Teachey, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at East Duplin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Beulaville, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.