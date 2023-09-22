Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Jones County, North Carolina this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Johnston County
  • Rutherford County
  • Caswell County
  • Wilson County
  • Buncombe County
  • Ashe County
  • Chatham County

    • Jones County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Union High School at Jones Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Trenton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.