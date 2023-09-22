Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Harnett County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Harnett Central High School at Westover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at Walkertown High School