North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Guilford County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grimsley High School at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
