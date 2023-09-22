The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Guilford County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.

    • Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Southern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: McLeansville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    High Point Central High School at Eastern Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Gibsonville, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Mid-State 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    T Wingate Andrews High School at Walkertown High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Walkertown, NC
    • Conference: Conference 34 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grimsley High School at Northwest Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Page High School at Ragsdale High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jameston, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southwest Guilford High School at Western Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Southeast Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Greensboro, NC
    • Conference: Metro 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

