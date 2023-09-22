North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Franklin County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bunn High School at Northern Nash High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nash Central High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
