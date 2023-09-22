North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop McGuinness High School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Dalton McMichael High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mayodan, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Pfafftown, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
