Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Forsyth County, North Carolina this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McGuinness High School at Carver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A

Northwest Piedmont 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Davie County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mocksville, NC

Mocksville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at Dalton McMichael High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mayodan, NC

Mayodan, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Glenn High School at Reagan High School