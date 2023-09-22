As action in the WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023 continues, a round of 32 match is up next for Elizabeth Mandlik, and she will meet Katerina Siniakova. Mandlik is +4000 to win it all at Ningbo Tennis Center.

Mandlik at the 2023 WTA Ningbo, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 23-30

September 23-30 Venue: Ningbo Tennis Center

Ningbo Tennis Center Location: Ningbo, China

Ningbo, China Court Surface: Hard

Mandlik's Next Match

On Monday, September 25 at 10:00 PM ET, Mandlik will face Siniakova in the round of 32, after defeating Zhuoxuan Bai 5-7, 4-6 in the previous round.

Mandlik is currently listed at +170 to win her next matchup against Siniakova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Mandlik Stats

Mandlik remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 5-7, 4-6 against Bai.

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Mandlik has gone 21-20 and has yet to win a title.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Mandlik has gone 12-14.

Mandlik has played 21.7 games per match in her 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mandlik has played 20.7 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Mandlik has won 58.8% of her games on serve, and 42.0% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Mandlik has won 59.0% of her games on serve and 40.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.