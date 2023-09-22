The San Francisco Giants (76-77) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Caleb Ferguson (7-3, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.73 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson

The Dodgers' Ferguson (7-3) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw one inning against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 63 games this season with an ERA of 2.88, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385.

In five starts this season, Ferguson has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts this season, Ferguson has yet to pitch five or more innings. He averages 0.9 frames per appearance.

He has 52 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 63 chances this season.

Caleb Ferguson vs. Giants

The Giants rank 24th in MLB with a .239 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.389) and 165 home runs.

The Giants have gone 1-for-6 in 1 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

The Giants will send Manaea (6-6) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 35 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Manaea heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this year.

Manaea is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages three frames per start.

He has had 11 appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers

He meets a Dodgers offense that ranks second in the league with 858 total runs scored while batting .257 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .459 slugging percentage (second in MLB action) and has hit a total of 238 home runs (second in the league).

In 3 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Manaea has a 9.82 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP while his opponents are batting .267.

