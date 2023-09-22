Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Craven County, North Carolina this week? We have what you need below.

    • Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Jacksonville, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Craven High School at Washington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Washington, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

