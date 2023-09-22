High school football is happening this week in Carteret County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Rutherford County
  • Caswell County
  • Wilson County
  • Buncombe County
  • Ashe County
  • Johnston County
  • Chatham County

    • Carteret County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    West Carteret High School at North Pitt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Bethel, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.