In Cabarrus County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Cox Mill High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Cabarrus High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesse C. Carson High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman High School at A.L. Brown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mooresville High School at Hickory Ridge High School