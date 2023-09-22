North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Beaufort County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Craven High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Washington, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.