North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
East Rutherford High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Forest City, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shelby High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chase High School at East Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bostic, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brevard High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.