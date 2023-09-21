Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week.

Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

East Rutherford High School at Chase High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21

6:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Forest City, NC

Forest City, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Shelby High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chase High School at East Rutherford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Bostic, NC

Bostic, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brevard High School at R-S Central High School