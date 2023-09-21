The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

J.H. Rose High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Carteret High School at North Pitt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Bethel, NC

Bethel, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmville Central High School at Ayden-Grifton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Ayden, NC

Ayden, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

D.H. Conley High School at Northside High School - Onslow

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Christian School