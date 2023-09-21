North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
J.H. Rose High School at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
West Carteret High School at North Pitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Bethel, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farmville Central High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Ayden, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D.H. Conley High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II Catholic High School at Wayne Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
