In Northampton County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Northampton County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Southeast Halifax High School at Northampton County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Gaston, NC

Gaston, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

KIPP Pride High School at Warren County High School