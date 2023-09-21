North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County This Week
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Northampton County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Northampton County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Southeast Halifax High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Gaston, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
KIPP Pride High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Warrenton, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.