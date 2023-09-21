NFL Week 3 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our best bet on the NFL's Week 3 card, looking at the point spreads, is Vikings +1 -- keep reading for more suggestions (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.
Best Week 3 Spread Bets
Pick: Minnesota +1 vs. Los Angeles
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 0.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Green Bay -2 vs. New Orleans
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Green Bay by 4.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: New York +2.5 vs. New England
- Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New York by 7.6 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Pittsburgh +2.5 vs. Las Vegas
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 10.6 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: September 24
- TV Channel: NBC
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Los Angeles +2.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 14.9 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Best Week 3 Total Bets
Over 44.5 - New York vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 47.3 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 21
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Over 46 - Atlanta vs. Detroit
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 48.0 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- TV Channel: FOX
Over 43.5 - Los Angeles vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Total: 43.5 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: September 25
- TV Channel: ESPN
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 43.5 - Buffalo vs. Washington
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
- Projected Total: 47.5 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 24
- TV Channel: CBS
- TV Channel: CBS
Over 42.5 - New Orleans vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Total: 43.8 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: September 24
- TV Channel: FOX
- TV Channel: FOX
