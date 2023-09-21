Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

South Lenoir High School at Wallace- Rose Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Teachey, NC

Teachey, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Community Christian School at Bethel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cary Christian School at Arendell Parrott Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Kinston, NC

Kinston, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at East Duplin High School