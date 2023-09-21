High school football is happening this week in Harnett County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

    • Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harnett Central High School at Westover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21
    • Location: Fayetteville, NC
    • Conference: All American 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    T Wingate Andrews High School at Walkertown High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Walkertown, NC
    • Conference: Conference 34 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

