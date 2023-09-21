North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Buncombe County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Asheville Christian Academy at Ashe County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 21
- Location: West Jefferson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Enka High School at AC Reynolds High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Buncombe High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.