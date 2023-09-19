The New York Liberty will face the Washington Mystics in Game 2 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) Over/Under: 163.5

Mystics vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Liberty (-10.5)

Liberty (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)

Mystics vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

This season, Washington has won two out of the 15 games, or 13.3%, in which it has been the underdog.

The Mystics have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

Washington's record against the spread is 17-22-0.

Against the spread as 10.5-point underdogs or more, the Mystics are 3-2.

This year, 15 of Washington's 39 games have hit the over.

The average over/under for Mystics contests this season is 161.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.5 per game) and fifth in points conceded (80.9).

Washington is the third-worst team in the league in rebounds per game (32.3) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9).

In 2023, the Mystics are second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

The Mystics are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%).

Washington takes 34.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Washington's buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.2% are 2-pointers.

