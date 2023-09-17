In a Sunday WNBA Playoff slate that has two compelling contests, the Chicago Sky versus the Las Vegas Aces is a game to catch.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun play the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx go on the road to face the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CON Record: 27-13

27-13 MIN Record: 19-21

19-21 CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first) MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -9.5

-9.5 CON Odds to Win: -476

-476 MIN Odds to Win: +349

+349 Total: 158.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces play host to the Chicago Sky

The Sky go on the road to face the Aces on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ABC

Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 34-6

34-6 CHI Record: 18-22

18-22 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (second) CHI Stats: 81.7 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 83.4 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG)

A'ja Wilson (22.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.6 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (10.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -18

-18 LVA Odds to Win: -2622

-2622 CHI Odds to Win: +1150

+1150 Total: 170.5 points

