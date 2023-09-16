The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-1) visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-2) at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

With 47 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 16th-worst in the FCS, Eastern Kentucky has been forced to rely on their 88th-ranked offense (15 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Western Carolina is posting 21.5 points per game on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 31.5 points per game (65th-ranked) on defense.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Carolina vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Western Carolina vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Western Carolina Eastern Kentucky 418.5 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.5 (81st) 370 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 540.5 (110th) 174 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.5 (84th) 244.5 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198 (54th) 5 (119th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (119th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has 380 passing yards, or 190 per game, so far this season. He has completed 77.6% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 27.5 rushing yards per game.

Desmond Reid has run for 181 yards on 38 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added five catches, totaling 48 yards.

Branson Adams has totaled 89 yards on 11 carries, while also catching five passes for 33 yards.

AJ Colombo leads his team with 79 receiving yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Censere Lee has totaled 77 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Ajay Belanger's six receptions (on three targets) have netted him 60 yards (30 ypg).

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has thrown for 396 yards (198 ypg) to lead Eastern Kentucky, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Joshua Carter has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 98 yards on the ground. He's also tacked on two catches for 48 yards (24 per game).

Braedon Sloan has 49 receiving yards (24.5 per game) on four catches with one touchdown, while also racking up 30 rush yards per game.

Jaden Smith's 117 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 12 receptions.

Bryant Johnson has hauled in two receptions totaling 53 yards so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Kentucky or Western Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.