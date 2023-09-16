The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) are two-touchdown favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1). The contest's point total is 61.5.

Wake Forest is putting up 36.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 38th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 50th, surrendering 18.5 points per contest. With 343.5 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Old Dominion ranks 97th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 105th, allowing 413 total yards per contest.

Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Wake Forest vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wake Forest -14 -110 -110 61.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Week 3 ACC Betting Trends

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman had 38 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 63.1% of his throws for 3,701 yards (284.7 per game).

In addition, Hartman ran for 133 yards and one TD.

A.T. Perry had 81 catches for 1,096 yards (84.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 13 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Jahmal Banks scored nine TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 636 yards (48.9 per game).

On the ground, Justice Ellison scored six touchdowns and picked up 707 yards (54.4 per game).

In 13 games last year, Ryan Smenda Jr. delivered four TFL and 60 tackles.

On defense in 2022, Kobie Turner had 29 tackles, five TFL, and three sacks in 13 games played.

Jasheen Davis had 6.5 sacks to go with eight TFL and 20 tackles in 13 games a season ago.

Malik Mustapha recorded 3.5 sacks to go with five TFL and 36 tackles in 13 games.

