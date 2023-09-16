South Carolina vs. Georgia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) will face off against their SEC-rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 27.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 54.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. South Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
South Carolina vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-27.5)
|54.5
|-10000
|+1800
|DraftKings
|Georgia (-27.5)
|54.5
|-6500
|+2000
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-27.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
South Carolina vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- South Carolina has won one game against the spread this year.
- Georgia has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
