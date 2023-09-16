The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) meet a fellow SEC opponent when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (46.5 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (5 points allowed per game). With 461 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, South Carolina ranks 33rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 88th, allowing 380 total yards per game.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

South Carolina vs. Georgia Key Statistics

South Carolina Georgia 461 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.5 (43rd) 380 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (13th) 53 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129 (92nd) 408 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (9th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has put up 698 passing yards, or 349 per game, so far this season. He has completed 83.3% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Dakereon Joyner has run for 65 yards on 23 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added nine catches, totaling 66 yards.

Mario Anderson has piled up six carries and totaled 32 yards.

Xavier Legette leads his team with 296 receiving yards on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Eddie Lewis has six receptions (on seven targets) for a total of 89 yards (44.5 yards per game) this year.

Ahmarean Brown has racked up 86 reciving yards (43 ypg) this season.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has recorded 577 yards (288.5 ypg) on 44-of-61 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 29 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on eight carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Roderick Robinson II has racked up 88 yards on 14 carries while finding paydirt two times.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards (35.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Mekhi Mews' 102 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled six receptions and one touchdown.

Rara Thomas has hauled in three receptions totaling 90 yards so far this campaign.

Brock Bowers has compiled six receptions for 80 yards, an average of 40 yards per game.

