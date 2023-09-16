Our projection model predicts the Georgia Bulldogs will take down the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Sanford Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

South Carolina vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia (-27.5) Under (54.5) Georgia 39, South Carolina 9

Week 3 SEC Predictions

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 5.3% chance of a victory for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

Out of Gamecocks two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

The average total for South Carolina games this year is 3.5 more points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 99.0%.

The Bulldogs have no wins against the spread this season.

Georgia is winless against the spread when it has played as 27.5-point or greater favorites (0-2).

The average point total for Georgia games this season is 54.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

Gamecocks vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 46.5 5 46.5 5 -- -- South Carolina 32 26 47 21 -- --

