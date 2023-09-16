The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (2-0) face an FCS opponent, the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA owns the 41st-ranked defense this season (302 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 21st-best with a tally of 483.5 yards per game. North Carolina Central's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks third-best in the FCS with 103.5 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 396.5 total yards per game, which ranks 33rd.

North Carolina Central vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

North Carolina Central vs. UCLA Key Statistics

North Carolina Central UCLA 396.5 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.5 (37th) 103.5 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (37th) 194.5 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (33rd) 202 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 280 (39th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (104th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has been a dual threat for North Carolina Central this season. He has 363 passing yards (181.5 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 137 yards (68.5 ypg) on 22 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 33 times for 167 yards (83.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 97 receiving yards (48.5 per game) on five catches with one receiving touchdown.

Quentin McCall has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 93 yards (46.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Markell Quick has racked up 47 reciving yards (23.5 ypg) this season.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has thrown for 433 yards (216.5 ypg) to lead UCLA, completing 61.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

TJ Harden has racked up 167 yards on 20 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Carson Steele has piled up 160 yards on 25 carries, scoring one time.

J.Michael Sturdivant's team-high 159 yards as a receiver have come on seven catches (out of 13 targets) with one touchdown.

Logan Loya has hauled in seven receptions totaling 114 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Josiah Norwood has been the target of two passes and racked up two receptions for 87 yards, an average of 43.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

