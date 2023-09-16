The Elon Phoenix (0-2) hit the road for a CAA battle against the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon ranks 59th in scoring offense (22 points per game) and 87th in scoring defense (35.5 points allowed per game) this season. NC A&T has been sputtering on offense, ranking 21st-worst in the FCS with 11 points per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 32.5 points per contest (70th-ranked).

NC A&T vs. Elon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

NC A&T vs. Elon Key Statistics

NC A&T Elon 185 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290 (87th) 401.5 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432 (78th) 151.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.5 (78th) 33.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kenji Christian's team-high 143 rushing yards have come on 20 carries. He also leads the team with 17 receiving yards (8.5 per game) on four catches.

Fredderick Graves has totaled 127 yards on 24 carries with one touchdown.

Laquan Veney has caught one pass and compiled 16 receiving yards (8 per game).

Amonte Jones' three targets have resulted in two grabs for 14 yards.

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has compiled 216 yards (108 ypg) on 20-of-32 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Hampton has racked up 166 yards on 33 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Josh Johnson has been handed the ball one time this year and racked up 35 yards (17.5 per game).

Jordan Bonner's 101 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted nine times and has registered 11 receptions and one touchdown.

Chandler Brayboy has put together a 91-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Johncarlos Miller has been the target of two passes and compiled three receptions for 65 yards, an average of 32.5 yards per contest.

