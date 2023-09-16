The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) will look to upset the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Hale Stadium. The Runnin' Bulldogs are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 54.5 points.

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Hale Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Gardner-Webb Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline
BetMGM Gardner-Webb (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Gardner-Webb (-8.5) 54.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

  • Gardner-Webb has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • Tennessee State has not won against the spread this year in two opportunities.
  • The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

