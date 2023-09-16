The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) are 8.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1). The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

Gardner-Webb is compiling 398.5 yards per game on offense (32nd in the FCS), and rank 56th on defense, yielding 361.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Tennessee State is posting 267.5 total yards per contest (95th-ranked). It ranks 103rd in the FCS on defense (466.5 total yards allowed per game).

Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs Tennessee State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Gardner-Webb -8.5 -115 -115 54.5 -115 -115 -350 +260

Gardner-Webb Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Bailey Fisher threw for 2,887 yards (222.1 per game), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.9%.

Fisher also rushed for 263 yards and 11 TDs.

T.J. Luther had 63 catches for 1,166 yards (89.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

Narii Gaither ran for 1,019 yards (78.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Gaither scored zero touchdowns, with 22 receptions for 215 yards.

Cutrell Haywood had 78 catches for 775 yards (59.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Ty French posted 20 tackles, four TFL, nine sacks, and one interception in 13 games last year.

On defense in 2022, William McRainey had 19 tackles, two TFL, six sacks, and one interception in 13 games played.

Jamari Jenkins amassed one sack to go with 12 tackles and three interceptions in 13 games played a season ago.

Brendan Jackson compiled 11 tackles, four TFL, and three sacks over 13 games played in 2022.

