The Elon Phoenix (0-2) meet a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rhodes Stadium.

Elon ranks 84th in total offense (290 yards per game) and 86th in total defense (432 yards allowed per game) this season. NC A&T has been sputtering on offense, ranking 14th-worst with 185 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 401.5 total yards per contest (78th-ranked).

Elon vs. NC A&T Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Rhodes Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Elon vs. NC A&T Key Statistics

Elon NC A&T 290 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 185 (114th) 432 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.5 (72nd) 116.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.5 (46th) 173.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 33.5 (121st) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Elon Stats Leaders

Matthew Downing has thrown for 216 yards (108 ypg) to lead Elon, completing 62.5% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Hampton, has carried the ball 33 times for 166 yards (83 per game), scoring one time.

Josh Johnson has carried the ball one time for 35 yards (17.5 per game).

Jordan Bonner's leads his squad with 101 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of nine targets) and scored one touchdown.

Chandler Brayboy has put up a 91-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 18 targets.

Johncarlos Miller's three receptions are good enough for 65 yards.

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Kenji Christian has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 143 yards (71.5 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his four receptions this season are good for 17 yards.

Fredderick Graves has racked up 24 carries and totaled 127 yards with one touchdown.

Laquan Veney has collected 16 receiving yards (8 yards per game) on one reception.

Amonte Jones' three targets have resulted in two grabs for 14 yards.

