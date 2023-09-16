The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) face the East Carolina Pirates (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Boone, North Carolina

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

East Carolina has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

