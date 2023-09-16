The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) host the East Carolina Pirates (0-2) at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Appalachian State ranks 29th in the FBS with 39.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 108th in points allowed (443.5 points allowed per contest). East Carolina ranks seventh-worst in total yards per game (252), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 98th in the FBS with 397 total yards allowed per contest.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

East Carolina Appalachian State 252 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444 (58th) 397 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.5 (102nd) 124.5 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.5 (46th) 127.5 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.5 (53rd) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Mason Garcia has been a dual threat for East Carolina this season. He has 142 passing yards (71 per game) while completing 51.2% of his passes. He's thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 154 yards (77 ypg) on 24 carries.

Rahjai Harris has racked up 51 yards on 14 carries.

Jsi Hatfield's 69 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has six catches on 13 targets.

Jaylen Johnson has racked up 67 receiving yards (33.5 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Javious Bond has racked up 31 reciving yards (15.5 ypg) this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has 449 yards passing for Appalachian State, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 50 rushing yards (25 ypg) on nine carries.

Nate Noel has racked up 244 yards on 50 carries while finding paydirt three times.

Maquel Haywood has racked up 88 yards on 21 attempts.

DaShaun Davis' leads his squad with 143 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in six passes while averaging 48.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Dalton Stroman's four receptions are good enough for 83 yards and one touchdown.

