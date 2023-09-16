East Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 16
The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 47.5.
Appalachian State sports the 44th-ranked offense this season (444 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 443.5 yards allowed per game. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 8 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 102nd with 30.5 points ceded per contest.
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Location: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Appalachian State
|-8.5
|-110
|-110
|47.5
|-110
|-110
|-350
|+260
East Carolina Betting Records & Stats
East Carolina Stats Leaders
- In 13 games last year, Holton Ahlers passed for 3,708 yards (285.2 yards per game) while posting 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage.
- In addition to the numbers he produced in the passing game, Ahlers added 182 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
- Keaton Mitchell racked up 1,452 rushing yards (7.2 yards per carry) and 14 TDs.
- Mitchell had 27 catches (2.1 per game) for 252 yards (19.4 per game) and one TD.
- C.J. Johnson was an integral part of the air attack last year, accumulating 67 catches for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Isaiah Winstead received 134 targets last season and converted them into 88 grabs (6.8 per game) for 1,085 yards and six TDs.
- Last season Julius Wood delivered 75 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.
- On defense, Gerard Stringer registered one sack to go with three TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.
- With 45 tackles, seven TFL, and 4.5 sacks, Jeremy Lewis was a big player last season on defense.
- With 2.5 sacks to go along with two TFL and 49 tackles, Myles Berry made a big impact on D.
