East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our computer model predicts the Appalachian State Mountaineers will defeat the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kidd Brewer Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|East Carolina (+8.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Appalachian State 30, East Carolina 26
East Carolina Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Pirates based on the moneyline is 27.8%.
- The Pirates are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- When it has played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).
- The average point total for East Carolina this year is one point higher than this game's over/under.
Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 77.8% chance to win.
- The Mountaineers have posted one win against the spread this year.
- Appalachian State has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- The Mountaineers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.
- Appalachian State games average 55 total points per game this season, 7.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Pirates vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Appalachian State
|39.5
|32
|45
|24
|34
|40
|East Carolina
|8
|30.5
|13
|31
|3
|30
