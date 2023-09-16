Our computer model predicts the Appalachian State Mountaineers will defeat the East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kidd Brewer Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+8.5) Over (47.5) Appalachian State 30, East Carolina 26

Week 3 AAC Predictions

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Pirates based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Pirates are 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

When it has played as at least 8.5-point underdogs this year, East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for East Carolina this year is one point higher than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Mountaineers a 77.8% chance to win.

The Mountaineers have posted one win against the spread this year.

Appalachian State has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

The Mountaineers and their opponent have yet to fail to hit the over this season.

Appalachian State games average 55 total points per game this season, 7.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Mountaineers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Appalachian State 39.5 32 45 24 34 40 East Carolina 8 30.5 13 31 3 30

