Duke vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) square off against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 18.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-18.5)
|48.5
|-1000
|+650
|DraftKings
|Duke (-18.5)
|48.5
|-1050
|+675
|FanDuel
|Duke (-18.5)
|48.5
|-1400
|+800
Week 3 Odds
Duke vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Duke has won one game against the spread this season.
- Northwestern has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the ACC
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
