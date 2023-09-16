The Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) are facing tough odds as 18.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0). The over/under for the game is set at 48.5.

On defense, Duke has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best by giving up just 7 points per game. The offense ranks 46th (35 points per game). Northwestern has been sputtering on offense, ranking 13th-worst with 296 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, surrendering 302 total yards per contest (42nd-ranked).

Duke vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Duke vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -18.5 -110 -110 48.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Week 3 ACC Betting Trends

Duke Betting Records & Stats

Duke Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Riley Leonard threw for 2,967 yards (228.2 per game), with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.9%.

On the ground, Leonard scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 698 yards.

In 13 games, Jordan Waters ran for 566 yards (43.5 per game) and eight TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Jalon Calhoun scored four TDs, catching 62 balls for 873 yards (67.2 per game).

Jordan Moore threw for 0 yards (0 per game), completing % of his passes, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in 13 games.

Darius Joiner delivered two interceptions to go with 56 tackles, three TFL, four sacks, and three passes defended in 13 games last year.

In 13 games in 2022, Brandon Johnson totaled two interceptions to go with 38 tackles, five TFL, 5.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

In 13 games a season ago, Shaka Heyward recorded 66 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions.

DeWayne Carter compiled 31 tackles, seven TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 13 games played.

