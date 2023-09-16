Pioneer League foes match up when the Marist Red Foxes (0-1) and the Davidson Wildcats (0-2) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field.

With 7.0 points per game (12th-worst) and 49.0 points allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Marist has been struggling on both sides of the ball this year. With 19.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Davidson ranks 69th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 32nd, surrendering 22.5 points per game.

Davidson vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Davidson vs. Marist Key Statistics

Davidson Marist 328.5 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.0 (121st) 206.0 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.0 (13th) 216.0 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.0 (80th) 112.5 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 89.0 (113th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has thrown for 142 yards (71.0 ypg) while completing 50% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 27 yards .

Mari Adams has carried the ball 31 times for 150 yards.

Sam Valor has collected 79 yards (on 18 attempts) with one touchdown.

Brody Reina has totaled two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 69 (34.5 yards per game). He's been targeted two times.

Aaron Maione has racked up 66 receiving yards (33.0 yards per game) on five receptions.

Christian Berry's two targets have resulted in two receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has recorded 89 yards (89.0 ypg) on 11-of-25 passing with zero touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has 63 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Tristan Shannon has been handed the ball three times this year and racked up 12 yards (12.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche's 28 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has collected three receptions.

Jake Ciolino has put up a 26-yard season so far, reeling in three passes on five targets.

Brandon Lysick has a total of 13 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

