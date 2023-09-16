Based on our computer projection model, the Davidson Wildcats will take down the Marist Red Foxes when the two teams come together at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field on Saturday, September 16, which starts at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Davidson vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-10.9) 37.5 Davidson 24, Marist 13

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover five times.

The Wildcats and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of nine times last year.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of five of Red Foxes games last season hit the over.

Wildcats vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Marist 7.0 49.0 -- -- 7.0 49.0 Davidson 19.0 22.5 31.0 33.0 7.0 12.0

