Charlotte vs. Georgia State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Panthers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
Charlotte vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-7.5)
|53.5
|-300
|+240
|DraftKings
|Georgia State (-7.5)
|54.5
|-305
|+245
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-7.5)
|54.5
|-315
|+245
Charlotte vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Charlotte has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Georgia State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
