The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) and the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) meet at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Georgia State is averaging 409 yards per game on offense, which ranks 62nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers rank 108th, allowing 423 yards per contest. In terms of total yards, Charlotte ranks 108th in the FBS (329.5 total yards per game) and 69th on the other side of the ball (349 total yards allowed per game).

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Charlotte Georgia State 329.5 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (76th) 349 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423 (97th) 172.5 (57th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.5 (11th) 157 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.5 (114th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 241 yards (120.5 ypg) to lead Charlotte, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (58 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Durell Robinson has been given 18 carries and totaled 103 yards with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack's 109 receiving yards (54.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has five receptions on six targets with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera has put together an 88-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 10 targets.

Bryce Kennon's three targets have resulted in two grabs for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 337 yards (168.5 ypg) on 31-of-46 passing with three touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 193 rushing yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 47 times for 291 yards (145.5 per game), scoring six times.

Robert Lewis' leads his squad with 127 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 14 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has reeled in four passes while averaging 37 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Ja'Cyais Credle has a total of 57 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five passes.

