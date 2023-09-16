Our computer model predicts the Georgia State Panthers will take down the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Jerry Richardson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (52.5) Georgia State 30, Charlotte 24

Week 3 AAC Predictions

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the 49ers have a 29.4% chance to win.

The 49ers have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

In games it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, Charlotte is 1-0 against the spread.

Each 49ers one game with a set total have hit the over.

The average total in Charlotte games this season is two fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Panthers a 75.0% chance to win.

The Panthers are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Georgia State games average 54.5 total points per game this season, two more than the over/under for this matchup.

49ers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia State 38.5 24.5 38.5 24.5 -- -- Charlotte 22 20.5 24 3 20 38

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.