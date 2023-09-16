In the matchup between the Monmouth Hawks and Campbell Fighting Camels on Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Hawks to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Campbell vs. Monmouth Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Monmouth (-12.2) 62.8 Monmouth 37, Campbell 25

Week 3 CAA Predictions

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of Fighting Camels one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Monmouth Betting Info (2022)

The Hawks compiled a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Hawks games went over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Fighting Camels vs. Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Monmouth 31.0 32.5 -- -- 31.0 32.5 Campbell 40.0 20.5 24.0 34.0 56.0 7.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.