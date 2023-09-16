The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) will look to upset the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. East Carolina matchup.

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Boone, North Carolina
  • Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Appalachian State (-9.5) 49.5 -375 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Appalachian State (-9.5) 49.5 -360 +285 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Appalachian State (-9.5) 50.5 -375 +290 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • East Carolina has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Pirates have won their only game this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +700 Bet $100 to win $700

