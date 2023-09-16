The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 47.5.

With 443.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS, Appalachian State has had to rely on its 44th-ranked offense (444 yards per contest) to keep them in games. East Carolina has been sputtering offensively, ranking seventh-worst with 252 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, allowing 397 total yards per contest (98th-ranked).

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -8.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Chase Brice passed for 2,915 yards (242.9 per game), with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.4%.

Brice also ran for 117 yards and four TDs.

In 12 games, Nate Noel rushed for 604 yards (50.3 per game) and six TDs.

Noel also had 24 receptions for 145 yards and zero TDs.

On the ground, Camerun Peoples scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 599 yards (49.9 per game).

In the passing game, Christan Horn scored four TDs, hauling in 34 balls for 620 yards (51.7 per game).

Nick Hampton posted 37 tackles, seven TFL, and eight sacks in 12 games last year.

Logan Doublin compiled 57 tackles, six TFL, one sack, and two interceptions in 12 games.

In 12 games a season ago, Nicholas Ross posted 60 tackles, two TFL, and one interception.

On defense in 2022, Jalen McLeod piled up 31 tackles, five TFL, and six sacks in 12 games.

