The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1) square off against the South Florida Bulls (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Crimson Tide are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 32.5 points. An over/under of 61.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. South Florida matchup.

Alabama vs. South Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Alabama vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline South Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-32.5) 61.5 -10000 +2000 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-32) 61.5 -5000 +1800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Alabama (-31.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Alabama vs. South Florida Betting Trends

  • Alabama has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Crimson Tide have been favored by 32.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • South Florida has not won against the spread this year in one opportunities.

Alabama & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Alabama
To Win the National Champ. +3300 Bet $100 to win $3300
To Win the SEC +325 Bet $100 to win $325
South Florida
To Win the AAC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.