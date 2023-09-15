North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Wayne County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wayne County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Charles B Aycock High School at Hunt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Creek High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at Dixon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holly Ridge, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wake High School at Southern Wayne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Dudley, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne Christian School at Cary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.