Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty (32-8) and Natasha Cloud's Washington Mystics (19-21) hit the court at Barclays Center on Friday, September 15, beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

New York fell to Washington 90-88 at home in its last outing. Ionescu (20 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 66.7 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) and Jonquel Jones (19 PTS, 9 REB, 61.5 FG%) paced the Liberty, while Brittney Sykes (20 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Cloud (17 PTS, 5 AST, 60 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) led the Mystics.

Liberty vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-500 to win)

Liberty (-500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+375 to win)

Mystics (+375 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Mystics Season Stats

The Mystics score 80.5 points per game and give up 80.9, ranking them eighth in the league on offense and fifth defensively.

On the boards, Washington is third-worst in the league in rebounds (32.3 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds conceded (35.9 per game).

The Mystics are seventh in the WNBA in assists (19.2 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Washington is second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Mystics make 7.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 33.6% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and seventh, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023, Washington is eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (7.9 per game) and seventh in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

At home the Mystics put up 82.7 points per game, 4.3 more than away (78.4). Defensively they give up 78.7 points per game at home, 4.4 less than away (83.1).

At home, Washington pulls down 32.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than away (31.9). It concedes 36 rebounds per game at home, 0.2 more than away (35.8).

At home the Mystics are collecting 19.8 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (18.7).

At home, Washington commits 12.4 turnovers per game, 0.3 more than on the road (12.1). It forces 15.2 turnovers per game at home, 1.4 more than on the road (13.8).

At home the Mystics sink 8.2 treys per game, 0.8 more than on the road (7.4). They shoot 34.8% from beyond the arc at home, 2.4% higher than on the road (32.4%).

Washington gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (8.1) than on the road (7.8), but it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (35.1%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won two, or 14.3%, of the 14 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Liberty are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +375 or more on the moneyline.

Against the spread, Washington is 17-21-0 this season.

Washington is 3-1 as a 9.5-point underdog or more.

The implied probability of a win by the Mystics based on the moneyline is 21.1%.

