Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Stanly County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Mount Pleasant High School at West Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Oakboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wheatmore High School at South Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Norwood, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Albemarle High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Asheboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

