Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Stanly County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Mount Pleasant High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wheatmore High School at South Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Norwood, NC

Norwood, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at Southwestern Randolph High School