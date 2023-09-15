North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week.
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bessemer City High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mooresboro, NC
- Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R-S Central High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Forest City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
