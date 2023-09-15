Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Bessemer City High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

R-S Central High School at Hendersonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School at Chase High School